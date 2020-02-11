Justice to turn Roger Stone Sentencing’s recommendation back

Federal prosecutors applied for a prison sentence of 87 to 108 months on Monday Roger Stone, an announcement that resulted in an angry response from the President Trump card,

However, on Tuesday, Fox News spoke to “a senior DOJ official,” who said the Justice Department would revise this “extreme” recommendation.

“The department was shocked to see the sentence on the stone box file last night,” the nameless official told Fox. “The conviction recommendation was not what the department had been told.”

The official also said the DOJ sees the recommendation as “extreme, exaggerated, and grossly disproportionate to Mr. Stone’s offenses” for seven to nine years.

The report follows President Trump’s tweets on what he described as “terrible and very unfair.”

“I can’t allow this judicial error,” Trump said, and now it looks like the DOJ can’t.

This is a terrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side since nothing happened to them. I cannot allow this judicial error! https://t.co/rHPfYX6Vbv

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020

At the time of this release, there was no official announcement of a new conviction recommendation from the prosecutor. However, this article may be updated to reflect such a change.

