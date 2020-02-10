Justin Bieber and Quavo’s video helps raise money for women’s shelters

Justin Bieber’s recent collaboration with Migos’ Quavos has helped raise money for a Los Angeles women’s shelter.

The couple’s recent collaboration with “Intentions” was accompanied by an emotional video in which volunteers at Alexandra House – a non-profit organization that works with vulnerable women and children – told the story of charity work.

In the video, volunteers tell their own stories before Bieber and Quavo meet the Alexandra House families as they move from “emergency shelter to economic stability and permanent housing”.

The shelter has reportedly received more than $ 10,000 in donations since the video was released (according to TMZ).

Bieber has also launched a $ 200,000 fund to support families at Alexandria House.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9p2wMpVVtXg (/ embed)

Bieber returned over the weekend Saturday night live It was his first appearance on the show in over seven years.

Bieber later returned to the stage to perform “Intentions” and was supported by Quavo.

Last week (February 6th) Bieber also announced details of an intimate London show.

Bieber is celebrating the release of his new album “Changes” tomorrow (February 11th) with a small show at Indigo at The O2 in London.

The exclusive fan event was called “Evening with Justin with acoustic songs and questions and answers”.

“Changes” will be released later this week on Friday, February 14th.