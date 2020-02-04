Justin Bieber announces album launch shows for Indigo London at O2 – how to get tickets

Justin Bieber announced details of two flagship shows in London.

The popstar will perform at Indigo at O2 on February 11 with a show at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The intimate show will take place before the release of his fifth studio album.

To be released on February 14, it is called “Changes” and marks its first in five years.

The album features singles ‘Yummy’ and ‘Intentions’ with collaborations with Quavo and Kehlani.

He was also accompanied by a 10-part documentary series “ Seasons ” which shares ideas about his career and his return to music after canceling the North American leg of his Purpose world tour in 2017.

The first four episodes were released on January 27, with the final episodes due on February 26.

The album and the series follow his multi-platinum album “Purpose”, which featured worldwide hits “Sorry”, “Love Yourself” and “What Do You Mean? and was nominated for the album of the year at the Grammys.

Since its inception, it has sold more than 100 million records in the United States alone, won two BRIT Awards, and sold out sold out British Summer Time in Hyde Park.

Her next Indigo at O2 marks her only UK show slated for 2020 and tickets are expected to be in high demand.

You can find out how to get them below.

How to get tickets

They will be on general sale at 10 a.m. on Friday 7 February via AXS.com.

Indigo in O2 seating plan

Here is the seating plan for Indigo at O2. It includes a general floor intake section, tiered seats (green and red) and a rear rear seat (yellow).

Tour dates

February 11 – London, Indigo at O2

