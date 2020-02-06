Justin Bieber announces an intimate London show for next week

Justin Bieber has released details of an intimate London show next week.

The singer will release ‘Changes’ on February 14th, his first new solo album in five years. He announced the tracklist for the album yesterday (February 5) after tickling it previously via an interactive Instagram filter.

Bieber will celebrate the release of “Changes” by playing a small show at Indigo at The O2 in London on February 11th. The exclusive fan event was called “Evening with Justin with acoustic songs and questions and answers”.

Justin Bieber (Image: Press)

To have the chance to attend the show, fans can get exclusive access to ticket sales for the event by pre-ordering “Changes” on Saturday (February 8th) before 4:00 pm GMT in the official Bieber store.

The tickets will go on sale on Monday (February 10th) at 9:00 a.m. (GMT) and can be obtained from here.

Bieber has also announced that his next single, the Quavo feature “Intentions”, will be released tomorrow (February 7th).

Earlier this week, Bieber spoke in an insightful new interview about his previous struggles with drug addiction.