justin-bieber-applauded-by-elvis-presley’s-crew-for-breaking-king-&-#-39-s-chart

Creating pop story when his new album & # 39 Alterations & # 39 He achieved the top rated of the Billboard 200 countdown, the singer & # 39 Yummy & # 39 He becomes the youngest solo artist to attain seven numbers one.

Representatives for Elvis presley I have congratulated Justin Bieber for breaking a history in the lists of the United States that formerly had the legend of late rock.

Bieber designed pop history on Sunday, February 23, when his new album, “Alterations,” reached the top rated of the Billboard 200 countdown, which acquired the singer a 26-yr-outdated birthday present when he claimed his seventh top rated- chart

The information built the “Baby” hitmaker the youngest solo artist to realize 7 quantities a person, beating Elvis’s former document in virtually a year.

On Monday, officers driving Elvis’s verified Twitter account applauded Bieber for the accomplishment, producing: “Yesterday, tunes background was built. What does the King of Rock n Roll have in prevalent with the King of Pop 21st century? Congratulations on setting up a new file @justinbieber “.

Flattered by the recognition, Bieber replied: “Thank you King and the entire Presley relatives.”

The singer’s supervisor, Scooter Braun, also praised Bieber for the feat, tweeting: “Proud of who you are. Joyful for what you have attained.”

“Variations” is Bieber’s very first album in much more than four years, next “Intent” 2015.