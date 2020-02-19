[justin-bieber-arm-wrestles-james-corden-through-‘carpool-karaoke’-visual-appearance]

Justin Bieber worries James Corden to an arm wrestling contest throughout his visual appearance on Carpool Karaoke, which aired tonight (February 18).

In the course of his overall look on the common section, the 25-year-old musician and James got close to to talk about his pseudo fight with Tom Cruise that was a huge rumor of the summer months.

“Work your way up to Tom Cruise. [Fight] me, then Zach Braff, then Tom Cruise,” James argued inside of the car or truck forward of their arm wrestle.

Justin and James also executed 5 of Justin’s tracks, including “Yummy”, “Love Yourself”, and “One Much less Lonely Girl”.

View the whole segment below!

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/1Ts9_XOHFuw" width="500"></noscript>