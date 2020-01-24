Justin Bieber Becomes Frank About Fighting Mental Health Problems: “I Don’t Think I Should Live” | Hailey Baldwin, hailey bieber, Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber opened up about his mental health issues at an event celebrating his new album

The 25-year-old artist and his wife Hailey were spotted heading to the Sound Studio for the event Thursday afternoon (January 24) in Los Angeles.

During the event, where the lucky guests got a glimpse of JustinNew music, he opened up in tears over the challenges he encountered growing up in the industry.

“I don’t even think I should be alive, whatever, I’m thriving”, Justin said to the crowd (via Variety).

He then thanked his team, including the manager Braun scooter, saying, “You walked with me for a lot of shit.”

Justin He also credited God for helping him, explaining, “There is power in weakness,” which he says is reflected in his new music.

He also thanked Hailey and various members of his team who stayed with him.

JustinThe multi-part YouTube documentary will premiere on January 27.

