justin-bieber-breaks-chart-history-beforehand-held-by-elvis

Justin Bieber has damaged a US chart document that had been held by Elvis Presley for the previous 59 decades.

With his hottest album ‘Changes’ likely to Range One on the Billboard charts, the pop star has develop into the youngest artist to achieve seven chart topping albums.

Presley set the document in 1961 when he was 26-several years-old and his seventh album ‘Blue Hawaii’ attained the summit of the charts. Bieber, who initial topped the charts at 16 with his 2010 debut ‘My Planet 2.0’, is currently 25.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8EJ3zbKTWQ8?feature=oembed" title="Justin Bieber - Yummy (Official Video)" width="696"></noscript>

The new album marks only his 2nd Selection One in the British isles, with 2012’s ‘Believe’ his only other chart-topping album.

‘Changes’ is the Canadian singer’s initial file in 5 decades, pursuing 2015’s ‘Purpose’. In a two-star overview, NME explained it as a “knackering listen”. “Overly reliant on trendy manufacturing and profound(ish) romantic proclamations, it’s a disappointing comeback from an artist who has a monitor report in building hits, Hannah Mylrea concluded. “It may perhaps be an album stuffed with sex jams and lovelorn lyrics, but regrettably this is one romp that by no means reaches climax.”

In the meantime, Bieber was a distinctive guest at Kanye West’s most recent Sunday Assistance party this weekend (February 23). Throughout his look, he sang Marvin Sapp’s ‘Never Would Have Built It’.

Before this month, the star promised to safeguard Billie Eilish from the pitfalls of fame. Talking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats one, he said he “definitely” feels protecting of Eilish, saying that he does not want her to fall into the exact traps as he did immediately after locating fame as a younger teen. Bieber not long ago opened up about his preceding dependancy battle, saying: “People do not know how serious it received.”