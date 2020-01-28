Justin Bieber decided to return to music after performing with Ariana Grande in Coachella

Justin Bieber decided to return to music after his successful appearance at Ariana Grande in Coachella, as a close friend revealed.

The singer, who will release his fifth album “Changes” next month, joined Ariana during her headline slot in 2019. The close friend Ryan Good now reveals that the appearance prompted Bieber to go back to the studio.

Well said: “Justin went back and forth whether it was the right time or not. I think Scooter thought he should have the opportunity to go on stage to remember who he is and what he is doing.

“It seemed like a turning point for him when he thought,” I think I’m ready to do this again. I think I have to do it again. “When he got off the stage, he said to Allison [Kaye – Justins Management]:” I have to get out of here. “

Ryan’s comments can be found in Justin’s YouTube Originals documentary “Seasons”, which offers a look behind the scenes of the singer’s life.

In the first episode, Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun admits that he believes the singer “deserves the right” to make his return at his own pace.

“At the beginning of his career, we always said: ‘Let’s do another, another hit, another record, another thing, another tour. ‘And before’ Purpose ‘I didn’t want him in’ Journals’ For the tour I wanted him to get well and then he got well and we go on. In the end he was tired and said, ‘Look, I need a break again,’ said Braun.

“And we took the break and he took a very long break and during that time he found his wife, he grew very much. I don’t put any pressure on this timeline, he deserves the right to do so in his spare time to do. “