Justin Bieber discusses his fight with “super silent” Lyme disease

Justin Bieber has discussed his most recent diagnosis of Lyme disease.

Lecture in the latest episode of his YouTube documentaries Seasons, the singer revealed about the “super silent” illness and his feelings after receiving the diagnosis.

Bieber announced that he had been diagnosed with the disease in early January.

Now New Seasons episode The dark season, Bieber talks to the camera at a doctor’s office and discusses his illness before diagnosing the bacterial infection.

“I’ve been struggling with my energy for a while and I just don’t know why,” he says on the new show. “After a series of tests, I found that I had Lyme disease, a super-silent disease that is not very well known. It is very difficult for doctors to test it.”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uz2-nYKCFIo (/ embed)

He continued, “Basically, infections have played a big role in my acne and in the total toxins in my body, causing all of these things to arise. It feels good now to know why I feel so crappy all the time.

“To be honest, I’m determined to get better,” says the singer. “I am determined to do everything I have to do, whether it is uncomfortable or not, because I know that ultimately it is not just for me, but that it helps me, the best husband, the best father, who To be best friend I can possibly be.

“And for all fans who want to enjoy my music. I can’t do it if I’m not healthy – and I haven’t been healthy for a long time. “

In the wake of his Lyme diagnosis, Bieber also pointed out his previous addiction battle earlier this month. “I was dying,” said the star. “People don’t know how serious it was. It was real, crazy, scary.”

Bieber releases his fifth album “Changes” on Friday (February 14th), which builds on “Purpose” from 2015.