Justin Bieber Displays His Faith in ‘Habitual’ Tunes Video clip – Check out!

Justin Bieber has unveiled his new audio online video for “Habitual!”

The singer shared the video clip with lovers on Tuesday (March 3), solely on Apple Tunes.

Directed by Michael D. Ratner, this is the 3rd installment of the Apple New music x Bieber formal mother nature audio video limited collection, next “ETA” and “Changes.”

The tracks are from Justin‘s seventh No. 1 around the world album Improvements.

The visuals for “Habitual,” one of his beloved tracks on the album, are influenced from places in mother nature symbolic of religion.

The fourth and remaining Nature series video will be premiering up coming Tuesday on Apple Audio.

Justin told Apple Tunes, “These video clips have been all shot in areas in mother nature that meant a little something to me around the a long time and I’m thrilled that my supporters get to experience the songs with these ideas in intellect.”

Check out the “Habitual” online video teaser now, and watch the comprehensive video clip on Apple New music.

Justin Bieber: Habitual—Music Video Teaser | Apple Music