Justin Bieber donates $ 100,000 to raise awareness of mental health | Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber signs a giant check at MTV’s Fresh Out Live in New York on Friday afternoon (February 7).

During the event, the 25-year-old singer “Yummy” spoke with rocking and Quavo about her next album, Changes, which will debut next week.

Justin also donated $ 100,000 to a local fan, Julie Coker, which raises awareness of mental health.

“I work for mental health now because of my own mental health issues in the past,” she told the Post. “And it’s important for us to talk about mental health, because more than 50% of us will have a mental health problem in our lifetime.”

She added, “(Bieber) has a big audience, so if he has a good mental health message, I hope everyone. . . will want to start thinking about mental health in a different way. “

The donation comes after Justin dropped his video for “Intentions” which focused on his philanthropic efforts.

