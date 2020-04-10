Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Driven by Divorce Rumors

Justin Bieber e Hailey Baldwin Marriage is almost always in danger of collapsing, if the tabloids are to be believed. Rumors of his divorce have filled the tabloids over the years. Gossip Cop busted these stories so many times, we were able to collect all the weirdest stories together to re-examine if we made the right call.

Bogus’ tabloid stories began immediately

Just two months after Bieber and Baldwin’s court wedding, Life & Style reported that the newlyweds were already on their way to divorce. According to a source who spoke to the market, Bieber and Baldwin realized they could make a huge mistake. “The tipster added,” They should wait until they get older. “So the two were” headed back to a judge, this time to get a divorce, “the suspicious source insisted.

Gossip Cop He did not rely on an anonymous source to publish this story. Instead, we went to the couple’s Instagrams, where they opened love for each other. Bieber especially emphasized his wife, with captions such as: “My wife is awesome.” He also commented on the photos Baldwin shared, writing “u me me turn,” in response to a photo resolution the model made. This sounds like a very passionate man, who is the one who finally won this story with his false rating.

Did Justin Bieber really meet Selena Gomez?

In February 2019, that’s fine! alleged the couple divorced after just 139 days because Bieber was “secretly” caught up with his ex Selena Gomez. Baldwin was the one who decided to “throw the marriage to Justin” after finding out that he “tracked down” Gomez. An alleged source said Bieber secretly found his ex-girlfriend again and out again at the “mutual friend’s house” where he told Gomez he “always wanted her … He also admitted that he doesn’t work with Hailey and that the marriage it was a big mistake. “News of the secret meeting somehow turned to Baldwin, who was” furious “about it. “Hailey was livid and finally decided she wanted to get out of the marriage,” she clung to the “inside.”

Anonymous sources are always a red flag for Gossip Copand this supposed source comes with enough red flags to run a parade. How does this supposedly “privileged” know so much about the secret meeting with Gomez and Baldwin’s reaction? Instead of relying on this anonymous source with an unbelievably true amount of supposedly private conversations, Gossip Cop It came to Bieber’s representation. His spokesman, who was qualified to speak on his behalf, told us on the record that the story was “a complete nonsense.”

Hailey Baldwin’s claim of the taboos has been quite a while

A month later, Mirror reported that Hailey Baldwin called divorce lawyers just six months after marrying Justin Bieber. The board alleged that Baldwin “doesn’t understand why they can’t just enjoy their life together,” so he consulted lawyers “just to be prepared” in case he decided to leave. “She doesn’t want to serve him divorce papers as she struggles, but she also has to take care of herself,” an apparently false source said. This couldn’t be further from the truth.

People, a much more reliable and reliable source, reported that the Biebers “seem happy to spend a few days in L.A.” Baldwin herself took the rumors of her troubled marriage in an Instagram story, writing “I don’t believe what you’ve read in the internet people,” and added, “fake news.” Although the singer was struggling with mental health issues, Baldwin was faithfully with him, Gossip Cop found

Baldwin didn’t put his career on hold

Earlier this year, Star claimed Baldwin was on the verge of divorcing Bieber. The outlet alleged that the marriage was at its “breaking point.” A so-called “source” told the magazine, “Hailey has been struggling, but it’s an uphill struggle with Justin’s depression, which seems to have gotten worse in recent months.” He added: “Her friends are worried that Hailey will feel so stressed and drowned that she may even decide to leave.” Bieber would be more than “torn,” he would be “devastated” by Baldwin’s departure, the source continued.

The outlet also alleged that Baldwin put her career and social life into the care of her husband, which only made matters worse. “Before she got married, she was traveling the party world with her fashion mates, like Kendall Jenner and Gigi and Bella Hadid. Now everyone is living life without her, while she has become a kind of desperate housewife.” This same source also stated that Baldwin had “undoubtedly dropped job offers to be with her husband,” though they offer no evidence.

Ironically enough, just a glance at the model’s Instagram page was enough information for her Gossip Cop debunk this false story. A few rows above the cover of Baldwin’s Hong Kong edition of Vogue sat a photo of her lips sticking out over the years. The caption is, “Please be a kiss on my New Year’s Eve, even when I’m 80!” Two things turned out to be this Gossip Cop: Baldwin certainly didn’t struggle to work while married and was very happy with her husband.

Baldwin wasn’t pregnant and Bieber never left for her

Last year, that’s fine! he even claimed that Justin Bieber had dated Hailey Baldwin “pregnant.” Not only was Bieber not dating his wife, Baldwin wasn’t even pregnant. Gossip Cop easily eliminated the buzz after reaching out to Bieber’s rep, who told us, “This is the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever read, and everyone who reads this article should ask for that moment in their life which is fine!” wasted. “

The truth is, news of celebrity couples breaking up sells magazines. The corpses are well aware of this fact, which is why they try to break up this particular couple for almost a week, but it is simply not true.