[justin-bieber-has-a-spa-day-with-hailey-just-after-shaving-his-mustache-off]

Justin Bieber is obtaining in some relaxation and relaxation in after generating a large alter to his look!

The 25-year-old singer was noticed having a spa day with his wife Hailey on Monday afternoon (February 17) in West Hollywood, Calif.

You possibly know by now, but Justin designed headlines around the weekend when he lastly shaved off his mustache just after months of expanding it out, to the dismay of both of those enthusiasts and Hailey.

Justin was also witnessed using his bicycle about city on Monday early morning to get in a workout. On Sunday, Justin and Hailey were spotted on a lunch day in Beverly Hills. You can verify out these pics in the gallery!

Read through More: Is Justin Bieber Referring to Selena Gomez in Job interview About ‘Reckless’ Previous Romance?

10+ photographs inside of the Biebers stepping out in L.A…