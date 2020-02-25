justin-bieber-is-all-smiles-even-though-stretching-for-the-cameras!

Justin Bieber does some stretches just before hitting the studio!

The “Yummy” singer was seen acquiring out of his car as a pal snapped pics of him on Tuesday (February 25) in Santa Monica, Calif.

Images: Test out the most recent photos of Justin Bieber

Justin saved it informal in a grey hoodie with black sweatpants and sneakers.

He was all smiles whilst supplying his close friend a hug on his way inside of.

ICYMI, Justin Bieber just unveiled his new music movie for “Changes,” the title observe from his new album. Test it out here!

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB