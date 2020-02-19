[justin-bieber-is-continue-to-eyeing-a-struggle-with-tom-cruise:-“i’m-the-conor-mcgregor-of-entertainment”]

Justin Bieber has reiterated his desire to combat Tom Cruise, declaring himself to be “the Conor McGregor of entertainment”.

Back in June 2019, the ‘Changes’ singer challenged the Leading Gun actor to a “fight in the octagon” prior to achieving out to UFC President Dana White in a bid to get the unlikely bout off the ground.

Showing on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke this week, Bieber was asked by the host about why he challenged Cruise to a struggle. Whilst Bieber admitted that he was in the beginning “just remaining stupid”, he then mentioned that the response his tweet subsequently received manufactured him consider “do you know what? That [the fight] could in fact be humorous.”

Corden then reported that he’d again Cruise to get in a battle among them, but Bieber countered by saying that there was “absolutely no way” that the actor would defeat him in the octagon.

Just after joking that he regarded as himself to be “dangerous”, Bieber added: “My intellect command is yet another specimen, I’m various. I’m the Conor McGregor of amusement!”

That remark prompted a major giggle from Corden, before the pair then engaged in an arm wrestle — which Bieber received easily.

