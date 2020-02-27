justin-bieber-is-now-a-4-time-acm-awards-nominee

Near

Justin Bieber can insert a new line to his resume.

The perennial pop superstar gained 4 nominations Thursday for the impending Academy of Region Songs Awards, a to start with-time achievement for the newfound Nashville collaborator. The nominations appear from “10,000 Hrs,” a track Bieber co-wrote with chart-topping Nashville duo Dan + Shay.

The considerably-hyped hard work gained Dan + Shay and Bieber nominations for Video of the Year, Music Event of the Yr and Track of the Yr (Bieber earns two nominations in this class, for artist and songwriter credits).

Dan + Shay produced the music in October it rapidly climbed Billboard’s Sizzling Nation Tunes chart (and remains at No.one as of Thursday, a 20-7 days stronghold). The song topped Billboard’s Nation Airplay chart previously this yr and arrived at No. four on the all-style Scorching 100 category.

A tender-hearted mid-tempo take on region-fulfills-pop, the refrain sings: “I would invest 10,000 several hours and 10,000 additional, oh, if that’s what it requires to master that sweet coronary heart of yours.”

Smyers and Shay Mooney co-wrote the song with Bieber alongside Jessie Jo Dillon, Jordan Reynolds and Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd.

It truly is unheard of, but not unparalleled, for a pop star to effects the ACM Awards. Bebe Rexha earned a few nominations in 2019 for Florida Ga Line crossover hit “Meant To Be.”

Pop and hip-hop nominees to crash the annual nation new music occasion in the past ten years incorporate P!nk, Nelly and Lil Nas X, who joins Bieber with a Songs Function of the Calendar year nomination in 2020, for “Old Town Road.”

