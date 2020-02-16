[justin-bieber-just-shaved-off-his-mustache-on-instagram!]

Justin Bieber is exhibiting the earth that his mustache is now gone.

The 25-yr-outdated “Yummy” star posted a video clip shaving off his mustache on his Instagram Tale on Sunday (February 16).

During the video clip, Justin amusingly listened to The Rolling Stones‘ “Miss You,” Kelly Clarkson‘s “Since U Been Long gone,” Ray Charles‘ “Hit the Road Jack” and NSYNC‘s “Gone” although he shaved off his mustache.

“I shaved. MUSTASHIO went on holiday, but he will be back in owing time,” Justin later on wrote together with a fresh new-confronted selfie on his Instagram.

Inform: @justinbieber shaved his mustache!! pic.twitter.com/77D6GjxRYX — MTV (@MTV) February 16, 2020