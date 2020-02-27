Justin Bieber, Kelsea Ballerini & A lot more Get ACM Awards 2020 Nods – See the Comprehensive Nominations Checklist!

The nominees for this year’s 2020 ACM Awards are total of acquainted faces!

Some of our favs, which includes Justin Bieber and Kelsea Ballerini, acquired several nods at the impending ceremony.

Initially-time nominee Justin acquired 4 nominations for his song “10,000 Hours” with Dan + Shay which include Online video of the Calendar year and Song of the 12 months.

Other nominees included Gabby Barrett and Maddie & Tae.

The 2020 ACM Awards are established to air reside from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5 on CBS. Be positive to tune in!

Click within for the complete record of nominations…

ENTERTAINER OF THE Year



Luke Bryan



Eric Church



Luke Combs



Thomas Rhett



Carrie Underwood

Feminine ARTIST OF THE Year



Kelsea Ballerini



Miranda Lambert



Maren Morris



Kacey Musgraves



Carrie Underwood

MALE ARTIST OF THE 12 months



Dierks Bentley



Luke Combs



Thomas Rhett



Chris Stapleton



Keith Urban

DUO OF THE Yr



Brooks & Dunn



Brothers Osborne



Dan + Shay



Florida Ga Line



Maddie & Tae

Group OF THE 12 months



Woman Antebellum



Tiny Huge City



Midland



Previous Dominion



The Highwomen

NEW Female ARTIST OF THE Year



Ingrid Andress



Gabby Barrett



Lindsay Ell



Caylee Hammack



Tenille Townes

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE Calendar year



Jordan Davis



Russell Dickerson



Riley Inexperienced



Cody Johnson



Morgan Wallen

ALBUM OF THE Year



Heart Stage Street, Thomas Rhett



Girl, Maren



Heartache Treatment, Jon Pardi



What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs



Wildcard, Miranda Lambert

Single OF THE Calendar year



God’s Place, Blake Shelton



One particular Guy Band, Outdated Dominion



Rainbow, Kacey Musgraves



Rumor, Lee Brice



What If I In no way Get In excess of You, Woman Antebellum

Track OF THE 12 months



10,000 Hours, Dan + Shay That includes Justin Bieber



Lady Goin’ Nowhere, Ashley McBryde



God’s State, Blake Shelton



One particular Guy Band, Old Dominion



Some Of It, Eric Church

Movie OF THE Year



10,000 Hrs, Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber o



God’s State, Blake Shelton



A single Person Band, Old Dominion



Keep in mind You Younger, Thomas Rhett



Sugar Coat, Small Significant City

SONGWRITER OF THE Year



Ashley Gorley



Michael Hardy



Hillary Lindsey



Shane McAnally



Josh Osborne

Audio Celebration OF THE 12 months



10,000 Hrs, Dan + Shay That includes Justin Bieber



Dive Bar, Garth Brooks That includes Blake Shelton



Fooled Close to And Fell In Really like, Miranda Lambert Showcasing Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King



Old Town Highway, Lil Nas X That includes Billy Ray Cyrus



What Happens In A Smaller Town, Brantley Gilbert Featuring Lindsay Ell