Justin Bieber, Kelsea Ballerini & A lot more Get ACM Awards 2020 Nods – See the Comprehensive Nominations Checklist!

The nominees for this year’s 2020 ACM Awards are total of acquainted faces!
Some of our favs, which includes Justin Bieber and Kelsea Ballerini, acquired several nods at the impending ceremony.
Initially-time nominee Justin acquired 4 nominations for his song “10,000 Hours” with Dan + Shay which include Online video of the Calendar year and Song of the 12 months.
Other nominees included Gabby Barrett and Maddie & Tae.
The 2020 ACM Awards are established to air reside from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5 on CBS. Be positive to tune in!
Click within for the complete record of nominations…
ENTERTAINER OF THE Year
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Carrie Underwood
Feminine ARTIST OF THE Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
MALE ARTIST OF THE 12 months
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
DUO OF THE Yr
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Ga Line
Maddie & Tae
Group OF THE 12 months
Woman Antebellum
Tiny Huge City
Midland
Previous Dominion
The Highwomen
NEW Female ARTIST OF THE Year
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Lindsay Ell
Caylee Hammack
Tenille Townes
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE Calendar year
Jordan Davis
Russell Dickerson
Riley Inexperienced
Cody Johnson
Morgan Wallen
ALBUM OF THE Year
Heart Stage Street, Thomas Rhett
Girl, Maren
Heartache Treatment, Jon Pardi
What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs
Wildcard, Miranda Lambert
Single OF THE Calendar year
God’s Place, Blake Shelton
One particular Guy Band, Outdated Dominion
Rainbow, Kacey Musgraves
Rumor, Lee Brice
What If I In no way Get In excess of You, Woman Antebellum
Track OF THE 12 months
10,000 Hours, Dan + Shay That includes Justin Bieber
Lady Goin’ Nowhere, Ashley McBryde
God’s State, Blake Shelton
One particular Guy Band, Old Dominion
Some Of It, Eric Church
Movie OF THE Year
10,000 Hrs, Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber o
God’s State, Blake Shelton
A single Person Band, Old Dominion
Keep in mind You Younger, Thomas Rhett
Sugar Coat, Small Significant City
SONGWRITER OF THE Year
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
Audio Celebration OF THE 12 months
10,000 Hrs, Dan + Shay That includes Justin Bieber
Dive Bar, Garth Brooks That includes Blake Shelton
Fooled Close to And Fell In Really like, Miranda Lambert Showcasing Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King
Old Town Highway, Lil Nas X That includes Billy Ray Cyrus
What Happens In A Smaller Town, Brantley Gilbert Featuring Lindsay Ell
