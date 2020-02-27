Justin Bieber, Kelsea Ballerini & A lot more Get ACM Awards 2020 Nods – See the Comprehensive Nominations Checklist!

David Keith
The nominees for this year’s 2020 ACM Awards are total of acquainted faces!

Some of our favs, which includes Justin Bieber and Kelsea Ballerini, acquired several nods at the impending ceremony.

Initially-time nominee Justin acquired 4 nominations for his song “10,000 Hours” with Dan + Shay which include Online video of the Calendar year and Song of the 12 months.

Other nominees included Gabby Barrett and Maddie & Tae.

The 2020 ACM Awards are established to air reside from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5 on CBS. Be positive to tune in!

Click within for the complete record of nominations…

ENTERTAINER OF THE Year


Luke Bryan


Eric Church


Luke Combs


Thomas Rhett


Carrie Underwood

Feminine ARTIST OF THE Year


Kelsea Ballerini


Miranda Lambert


Maren Morris


Kacey Musgraves


Carrie Underwood

MALE ARTIST OF THE 12 months


Dierks Bentley


Luke Combs


Thomas Rhett


Chris Stapleton


Keith Urban

DUO OF THE Yr


Brooks & Dunn


Brothers Osborne


Dan + Shay


Florida Ga Line


Maddie & Tae

Group OF THE 12 months


Woman Antebellum


Tiny Huge City


Midland


Previous Dominion


The Highwomen

NEW Female ARTIST OF THE Year


Ingrid Andress


Gabby Barrett


Lindsay Ell


Caylee Hammack


Tenille Townes

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE Calendar year


Jordan Davis


Russell Dickerson


Riley Inexperienced


Cody Johnson


Morgan Wallen

ALBUM OF THE Year


Heart Stage Street, Thomas Rhett


Girl, Maren


Heartache Treatment, Jon Pardi


What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs


Wildcard, Miranda Lambert

Single OF THE Calendar year


God’s Place, Blake Shelton


One particular Guy Band, Outdated Dominion


Rainbow, Kacey Musgraves


Rumor, Lee Brice


What If I In no way Get In excess of You, Woman Antebellum

Track OF THE 12 months


10,000 Hours, Dan + Shay That includes Justin Bieber


Lady Goin’ Nowhere, Ashley McBryde


God’s State, Blake Shelton


One particular Guy Band, Old Dominion


Some Of It, Eric Church

Movie OF THE Year


10,000 Hrs, Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber o


God’s State, Blake Shelton


A single Person Band, Old Dominion


Keep in mind You Younger, Thomas Rhett


Sugar Coat, Small Significant City

SONGWRITER OF THE Year


Ashley Gorley


Michael Hardy


Hillary Lindsey


Shane McAnally


Josh Osborne

Audio Celebration OF THE 12 months


10,000 Hrs, Dan + Shay That includes Justin Bieber


Dive Bar, Garth Brooks That includes Blake Shelton


Fooled Close to And Fell In Really like, Miranda Lambert Showcasing Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King


Old Town Highway, Lil Nas X That includes Billy Ray Cyrus


What Happens In A Smaller Town, Brantley Gilbert Featuring Lindsay Ell

