Justin Bieber & Kendall Jenner Star in New Calvin Klein Campaign!

Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner are striping down to their Calvins for the brand’s most recent campaign.

The duo joined Lil Nas X and Hunter Schafer as portion of the Spring 2020 Calvin Klein Denims & Calvin Klein Underwear “Deal With It” worldwide advertising and marketing campaign.

The new marketing campaign is an “ode to self-expression” and captures the stars “in their personal exaggerated environment.”

“i love my @calvinklein. offer with it. #MYCALVINS,” Kendall wrote on her Instagram.

Verify out the complete Bardia Zeinali-directed campaign movie here…

