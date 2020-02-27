justin-bieber-&-kendall-jenner-star-in-new-calvin-klein-campaign!

Thu, 27 February 2020 at one: 49 pm

Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner are striping down to their Calvins for the brand’s most recent campaign.

The duo joined Lil Nas X and Hunter Schafer as portion of the Spring 2020 Calvin Klein Denims & Calvin Klein Underwear “Deal With It” worldwide advertising and marketing campaign.

Shots: Verify out the most current pictures of Justin Bieber

The new marketing campaign is an “ode to self-expression” and captures the stars “in their personal exaggerated environment.”

“i love my @calvinklein. offer with it. #MYCALVINS,” Kendall wrote on her Instagram.

Verify out the complete Bardia Zeinali-directed campaign movie here…

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/HKQ27oH-vKY" width="500"></noscript>