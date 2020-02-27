justin-bieber-&-kendall-jenner-star-in-new-calvin-klein-campaign!

Thu, 27 February 2020 at one: 49 pm
Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner are striping down to their Calvins for the brand’s most recent campaign.
The duo joined Lil Nas X and Hunter Schafer as portion of the Spring 2020 Calvin Klein Denims & Calvin Klein Underwear “Deal With It” worldwide advertising and marketing campaign.
The new marketing campaign is an “ode to self-expression” and captures the stars “in their personal exaggerated environment.”
“i love my @calvinklein. offer with it. #MYCALVINS,” Kendall wrote on her Instagram.
Verify out the complete Bardia Zeinali-directed campaign movie here…
