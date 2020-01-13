Justin Bieber makes his No. 2 debut on the Billboard Hot 100 with the new song “Yummy” | Billboard, Justin Bieber, Music

Justin Bieber really hoped to debut number one with his new song “Yummy”, but number two is still very good!

Beginner rapper Roddy rich won their first number one single on the Billboard Hot 100 this week and “Yummy” made their debut in second place.

Roddy richPlease Excuse Me for Being Antisocial’s debut album also returned to the top of the Billboard 200 album charts. This makes him the first artist since Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper had number one on both charts at the same time in March 2019.

JustinYummy’s song is number one on the Digital Song Sales list with 71,000 copies sold and it ranks second on the Streaming Songs list with 29.3 million broadcasts for the week.

It’s the best week to sell a song since Taylor Swift“You Need to Calm Down” sold 79,000 copies in June 2019.

