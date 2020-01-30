Justin Bieber Meets Hateful Mustache | Justin Bieber

Thu., January 30, 2020 at 4:02 p.m.

Justin Bieber is applauding the criticism of his mustache.

The singer of “Yummy” posted a response to enemies of the Internet who criticized his new look with a selfie Thursday, January 30 on his Instagram.

“MY STASH MY LIFE DEALING WITH HER HAHA,” Justin subtitled the post showing his facial hair.

If you missed it, Justin has just revealed the official release date of his highly anticipated album, Changes.

Photos: Getty Images, Instagram: @justinbieber

Posted to: Justin Bieber