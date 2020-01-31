Justin Bieber presents a new tattoo on his chest and it’s huge, just look! – Up News info

% MINIFYHTMLd625a652e2db460641722ef39a8d0d6d11%

The singer has a new tattoo that joins his many others who cover most of his skin and apparently turned to social networks to show it! The ink job is quite large and has been added to the breast area, just above the collarbones, just look!

Justin Bieber placed a photo of him in his bathroom without a shirt in his IG Stories, while taking a selfie in the mirror.

That said, it was a way to show his fans the fresh ink that has taken his rightful place on his already tattooed chest.

What it is, it turns out it’s a laurel wreath, making it look like it has a chain.

But the tattoo wasn’t the only thing fans noticed in the black and white photos.

It also seems that Justin spent a lot of time in the gym, judging by the upper part of his tight body, when he had just wrapped a white towel around his waist.

The singer also made sure that he showed his defined arms in the pictures, the first made him pursue his lips while the second grabbed him to stick out his tongue.

It seems that the selfies were taken in the bathroom of his house, where there was also a smiling yellow carpet from his new line of street clothing, Drew House.

Although this was his way to debut the new ink, some fans had seen it earlier in the day when he left the gym.

Fans of the eagle eyes could watch it just as he left.

And that was not the only copy in which he appeared, as was also shown in his ‘selfie with a mustache’.

“Hmmmm, I see a new tattoo in the neck,” a follower wrote playfully in the comment section.



