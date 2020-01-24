Justin Bieber reads an important guide on how to protect your marriage to Hailey Baldwin against affairs

Is reading relationship leaders the secret of a happy marriage? According to Justin Bieber, it can be good.

The singer published a photo of his reading “essentials” on Instagram earlier this week. Among them was the book “His Needs, Her Needs: Building an Affair Proof Marriage”.

(Instagram)

The book, written by author Willard Harley, is described as a handbook to identify the “10 most important needs of men and women” and to find out how couples can help meet these needs. It continues by providing “guidance” on how to remain irresistible to your spouse so that no one dares to go into extramarital affairs.

The business guide multiplier is also on Bieber’s reading list: How the best executives make everyone smarter Liz Wiseman and Greg McKeown, while another book is the Bible.

Bieber, who married model Hailey Baldwin in September 2018, has recently taken on the task of making up for the way in which he has had disrespectful women in the past.

“I became angry, disrespectful to women, and angry. I moved away from everyone who loved me and I hid behind a shell of a person I had become,” he wrote in a long Instagram post in September.

“It took me years to recover from all of these terrible decisions, repair broken relationships, and change relationship habits,” he continued. “Fortunately, God blessed me with extraordinary people who love me for me.

“Now I’m navigating the best season of my life, MARRIAGE! Which is an astonishingly crazy new responsibility,” he added. You learn patience, trust, commitment, kindness, humility and all the things that appear to be a good man. “

Celebrity Weddings 2019: All the stars who got married this year