Justin Bieber Returns to Canada for ‘Changes’ Movie – Enjoy Now!

Justin Bieber has launched his manufacturer-new visible for “Changes!”

The “10,000 Hours” crooner dropped the movie, out there completely on Apple Tunes, on Tuesday (February 25).

Beats 1 shared a teaser for the video as nicely, which you can test out now.

Directed by Michael D. Ratner, the visible for the title monitor off of Justin‘s No. 1 album Alterations provides him back to his roots. Set in the frozen landscape of Ontario, Canada, Justin particulars some of the improvements he has gone by to get this point in his existence. As the movie progresses, Justin seemingly looks in advance as the seasons modify.

Justin advised Apple New music, “These films were all shot in destinations in character that meant a thing to me more than the years and I’m thrilled that my supporters get to experience the audio with these ideas in brain.”

Justin Bieber: Adjustments – New music Online video Teaser | Apple New music