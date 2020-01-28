Justin Bieber reveals that his new album “Changes” has been released on Valentine’s Day! | Ellen DeGeneres, Justin Bieber, Music

Justin Bieber comes with a bouquet of pink roses for Ellen Degeneres birthday program when it appeared on The Ellen Show, which will air Tuesday, January 28.
The 25-year-old musician also released the official release date for his new album, change – Valentine’s Day, February 14!
Justin also discussed his new YouTube Original socuseries, Seasons, and how being in the spotlight at a young age had an impact on his mental and physical health.
After the revelation, Justin has announced that it will also be touring this year. You can check all the tour dates inside!
Tickets go on general sale on February 14.
CHANGES DATES OF THE TOUR:
Date City Place
May 14 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field
17 Portland, OR Moda Center
19 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
22 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s® Stadium
26 San Diego, California Pechanga Arena San Diego
29 Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl Stadium
June 2 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
5 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium
9 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
13 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High Stadium
16 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
19 Chicago, IL Soldier Field
21 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
24 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater
27 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
30 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
July 2 Houston, TX NRG Stadium
6 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
8 Tulsa, OK * BOK Center
11 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium
13 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
15 Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena
18 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium
21 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena
25 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium
27 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena
29 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
August 1 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Lincoln Financial Field
4 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
6 University Park, Pennsylvania Bryce Jordan Center
8 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium
12 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
14 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium
16 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
18 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
21 Landover, MD FedExField
24 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
26 Albany, NY Times Union Center
29 Detroit, MI Ford Field
September 1 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Center
3 Quebec, QC Videotron Center
10 Toronto, ON Rogers Center
14 Montreal, QC Bell Center
17 Foxboro, MA Gillette Stadium
26 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium