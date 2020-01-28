Justin Bieber reveals that his new album “Changes” has been released on Valentine’s Day! | Ellen DeGeneres, Justin Bieber, Music

Justin Bieber comes with a bouquet of pink roses for Ellen Degeneres birthday program when it appeared on The Ellen Show, which will air Tuesday, January 28.

The 25-year-old musician also released the official release date for his new album, change – Valentine’s Day, February 14!

Justin also discussed his new YouTube Original socuseries, Seasons, and how being in the spotlight at a young age had an impact on his mental and physical health.

After the revelation, Justin has announced that it will also be touring this year. You can check all the tour dates inside!

Tickets go on general sale on February 14.

CHANGES DATES OF THE TOUR:

Date City Place

May 14 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field

17 Portland, OR Moda Center

19 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

22 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s® Stadium

26 San Diego, California Pechanga Arena San Diego

29 Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl Stadium

June 2 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

5 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium

9 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

13 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

16 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

19 Chicago, IL Soldier Field

21 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

24 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater

27 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

30 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

July 2 Houston, TX NRG Stadium

6 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

8 Tulsa, OK * BOK Center

11 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

13 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

15 Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

18 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

21 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena

25 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

27 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

29 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

August 1 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Lincoln Financial Field

4 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

6 University Park, Pennsylvania Bryce Jordan Center

8 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium

12 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

14 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium

16 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

18 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

21 Landover, MD FedExField

24 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

26 Albany, NY Times Union Center

29 Detroit, MI Ford Field

September 1 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Center

3 Quebec, QC Videotron Center

10 Toronto, ON Rogers Center

14 Montreal, QC Bell Center

17 Foxboro, MA Gillette Stadium

26 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium