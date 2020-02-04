Justin Bieber reveals the “changes” tracking list via Spotify’s Instagram filter! | Justin Bieber, Music

Justin Bieber teamed up with Spotify to reveal all of the song names for its upcoming album change!

The 25-year-old musician and Spotify have created a “What changes are you following?” Filter on Instagram.

The interactive filter gives a quick overview of the songs that will appear on the new album. Fans who sign up with the personalized filter will have to pay particular attention to the whirlwind of vacillating titles to reconstruct the complete list of tracks.

To find out which track you are on, click HERE to see!

Justin BieberThe new Changes album will be available the following Friday, Valentine’s Day (February 14).

Click inside to see the complete list of Justin Bieber’s “Changes” tracks…

All around me

At least for now

Available

change

Come around me

Confirmation

ETA

Forever

Get me

Usual

intentions

Run on

Second emotion

Take it out of me

That’s love

Delicious

