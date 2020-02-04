Justin Bieber reveals the “changes” tracking list via Spotify’s Instagram filter! | Justin Bieber, Music

Justin Bieber teamed up with Spotify to reveal all of the song names for its upcoming album change!
The 25-year-old musician and Spotify have created a “What changes are you following?” Filter on Instagram.
The interactive filter gives a quick overview of the songs that will appear on the new album. Fans who sign up with the personalized filter will have to pay particular attention to the whirlwind of vacillating titles to reconstruct the complete list of tracks.
Justin BieberThe new Changes album will be available the following Friday, Valentine’s Day (February 14).
All around me
At least for now
Available
change
Come around me
Confirmation
ETA
Forever
Get me
Usual
intentions
Run on
Second emotion
Take it out of me
That’s love
Delicious
