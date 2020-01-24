Justin Bieber says that the concept of “power in weakness” is reflected in the new album – Up News Info

On Thursday afternoon, Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey saw the Sound Studio enter Los Angeles. Just Jared reported that the 25-year-old pop star and his model wife were at an event where the singer and songwriter shared his experiences with mental health problems, among other things.

In addition, Justin explained some of the problems he encountered when he grew up in the music industry, balancing the pressure of fame.

The Purpose singer also thanked his manager, Scooter Braun, and the rest of his team who helped him through many problems. The singer shouted to God and stated that there was “power in weakness”. That concept is reflected in his music.

The singer and composer also thanked Hailey, among others who supported him through his fruitful but sometimes challenging career in the spotlight. Pop star fans know he has a multi-volume YouTube series that will be released on January 27.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin-Bieber have been in the news for a number of reasons over the past few months, including their wedding in South Carolina, and the way they have managed to keep everything together, even during difficult times.

Reported on January 23, 2020 by Ashley Mitchell, Hailey and Justin apparently learned to make things work together. Undoubtedly, Justin’s celebrity makes it much easier for him to cheat on his wife, so he actively avoids situations in which he could do that.

At that time, Justin read a Christian self-help book about how to make a solid marriage like a rock. In his Instagram stories, Justin shared a photo of the book he was reading, and people could see how he is trying to stay true.

The author of the book intends to prepare a multi-factor checklist to ensure that a marriage covers all bases. Bieber also shared photos of other books he had read, including the Bible and Multipliers: how the best leaders make everyone smarter.

