Justin Bieber Scared Lyme Disease Will End His Career?

Justin Bieber is he afraid that his recent diagnosis of Lyme disease could end his singing career? That is the extremely rude rumor of a tabloid. Gossip Cop The allegation has been investigated and found to be false.

“Shocking fears of Lyme disease kill Bieber’s career!” Calls the latest copy of the National Enquirer, The tabloid paid tribute to Bieber’s Instagram post, in which he explained the situation before discarding the singer’s own words in favor of anonymous “insiders” and “spies”. According to the unnamed tippers, Bieber is concerned that the condition will destroy his career.

“He knows how it has devastated other singers and he is afraid,” one of the sources tells the outlet. The inquirer then refers to the revelation of country star Kris Kristofferson about Lyme disease, which causes him to lose memory. It also mentions Shania Twain’s experience with the disease and the fact that she had to undergo neck surgery after the disease to repair her vocal cords.

It seems that the tabloid is only reading the first line of Bieber’s Instagram post, in which he explained his experiences to his fans. “It’s been a tough couple of years ago,” wrote the singer, “but (I) am getting the right treatment to help treat this previously incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever.” full of praise and encouragement from fellow musicians, with 2 Chainz, Chance the Rapper and Ludacris, all cheering on Bieber. Canadian compatriot Avril Lavigne, who was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2014, left a comment and wished the singer all the best.

Bieber appears to be in high spirits despite the claims of the sales outlet. He posted pictures of himself that received an infusion drop with a sticker that raised awareness of the disease between the jokes on his mustache. Bieber is obviously not paralyzed by fear, as the tabloid claims.

Other than that, there’s no reason the star should be nervous about his career. He has just earned the award of being the first artist to have a single in the top 5 of Billboards Hot R&B Songs and Hot Country Songs at the same time. His latest single gets a lot of play and attention, and it seems like the whole world is anticipating his next album – everything happened after he went public with the diagnosis.

As the tabloid pointed out, Justin Bieber is not the first celebrity to fall ill with the insidious disease. Alec Baldwin has battled the disease for years alongside Lavigne, and has kept his career alive all the time. Bella Hadid has had it most of her life and she is still one of the most sought after models today. Former President George W. Bush was diagnosed while in office, which had no effect on his term. Although the disease can be debilitating, it is not a guaranteed career end. People with Lyme disease can lead a successful life despite the illness and the panic of the tabloid.

It is despicable when an outlet tries to turn a star’s efforts to spread awareness and understanding into a slant against him. This is not the publication’s first attempt to take advantage of the young singer’s health problems. It hit him for his appearance in 2018 and incorrectly claimed that his engagement to Hailey Baldwin made him break out in pimples. Last August, it was incorrectly reported that Baldwin had thrown Justin Bieber out of bed because of his pimples. The point of sale doesn’t seem to mind shaming the singer for being open to his health.

