Justin Bieber Talks About “Crazy” and “Scary” Drug Use | Justin Bieber

The 10,000 hour crooner shared his journey with fans in his new series of docuses from YouTube Originals Seasons, in an episode called “The Dark Season”.

“My security would come to my room at night to check my pulse,” Justin says (via E! News). “People don’t know how bad it has become. It was really crazy, scary. I woke up in the morning and the first thing I did was take pills and smoke a free kick and start my day. It just scared. “

He added that some of his other forms of “escape” were lean sipping, making Molly and taking mushrooms.

“I was young, like everyone in the industry and the people in the world who experience and do normal things, growing up”, Justin continued. “But my experience was in front of the cameras and I had a different level of exposure. I had a lot of money and a lot of things. “

“I started to assess the bad things in this business because there were things hanging in front of me,” he said. “If I understand that, I will be happy. If I do that, I will be happy. These are things that I think a lot of people with secure households learn at a young age. I have never heard this security in a family. I never had that consistency. I never had reliability and responsibility. “

Her recovery included an oxygen chamber, in collaboration with the brain disorder specialist, Dr. Daniel Amen, and JustinWife Hailey Bieber, who told him that she would not go out with him “until he chooses to become sober”.

“Being the best of me will help me be the best husband, the best father, the best friend I can be”, Justin said. “And for all the fans who want to enjoy the music I make – I can’t do it if I’m not healthy. I haven’t been healthy for a long time.”

