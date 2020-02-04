Justin Bieber talks about his previous drug use

(CNN) – For Justin Bieber, returning home brings back some dark memories. But the singer didn’t escape his past when he shot his original YouTube documentaries, Seasons.

In the latest episode entitled “The Dark Season”, Bieber tells of his previous drug use and says he thinks he is about to “die”.

Bieber brings the cameras with him to visit his hometown of Stratford, Ontario, where he was discovered as a street artist as a child. There he remembers the first time he was just 12 or 13 years old, then “popping” and “sipping”, which the adults ignored in his life.

“It was just an escape for me,” said Bieber afterwards. “I was young like everyone in the industry or in the world who was experimenting. But my experience was in front of the camera and I had a different exposure. So I had a lot of money and a lot of things. You have all these people around me who want something from me and know that I have the lifestyle they wanted to live. “

During this time, the ‘Yummy’ singer was in the tabloids because of his bad behavior. Finally he got scared. And he became sober.

“I decided to quit because I wanted to die,” he said. “My security guards came into the room at night to measure my pulse. People don’t know how serious it was. It was really crazy – scary.”

Bieber also reveals that he was diagnosed with both mononucleosis and Lyme disease in 2019 after feeling sick for some time. Now he is trying to return to a healthy place for himself and his family.

“I have abused my body in the past and I am just recovering,” he said. “I am determined to get better because I know that being the best husband, best father and best friend I can be will help me. And for all fans who want to enjoy this music I can Don’t do it when I’m not healthy and I haven’t been healthy for a long time. “

This was the first episode of the series that dealt with Bieber’s health issues. The first four episodes described life with his wife Hailey Baldwin and the creation of his new album “Changes”, which will be released on February 14th.

Justin Bieber: Seasons is now streaming on YouTube Premium.

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

If you or someone you know would like to speak privately to someone about addiction, please contact lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit Reach out, Call 000 in an emergency.

