justin-bieber-teamed-up-with-a-music-superstar-for-his-subsequent-tune!

Justin Bieber may possibly have just produced a brand new album with plenty of new songs, but that doesn’t signify he is stopping his inventive forces for now.

The 25-12 months-outdated singer was just spotted on the established of a tunes online video for a long run collaboration with J Balvin. They were being seen filming the online video on Thursday (February 27) in Miami, Fla.

Justin sat in the driver’s seat of a basic convertible and drove all-around city with J Balvin in the passenger seat. They later transformed into new outfits for some evening scenes.

Justin and J Balvin‘s tune is reportedly going to be referred to as “La Bomba” and lovers are by now hoping it’s the Tune of the Summer.

