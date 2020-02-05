Justin Bieber unveils drug and hyperbaric chamber therapy

Justin BieberThe new Seasons documentaries on YouTube Premium are WILD, people.

The singer reveals all sorts of shit, from his drug use to his current one – crazy, even wife Hailey Bieber a little bit recognizes this – new routine to deal with mental health problems.

See what your boat floats and help you stay sane. To one hundred percent. I, a chronic anxiety patient, know the beauty of a routine you follow to keep a level of control over your mind worth living.

But that’s pretty much out there too.

Basically, Justin Bieber has positioned several hyperbaric chambers – these inflatable things that fill with oxygen – around his house so that he can easily enter them at a certain time.

It fills up with oxygen. I’m really afraid. You get more oxygen for your brain, so you have less stress. It’s pretty cool.

Credit: YouTube Premium

As I said, Hailey seems to know exactly how we would do it.

People will think he’s a crazy person. People will feel like “what is this equipment, some rich people are shit”.

Justin also says that he is taking antidepressants and is giving an infusion of NAD + (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide), a treatment that is usually used by Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s patients.

Basically, it will flush out some of the toxins.

Credit: YouTube Premium

Hailey Bieber also comments on the NAD + infusions.

For people who used to have a drug problem, their brain’s amusement centers no longer work that way when they become sober. So NAD actually helps repair that part of the brain, and it helps repair the amusement centers to balance them out.

All of this is due to Justin Bieber’s drug use.

I have abused my body in the past and I am just recovering to make sure that I am taking care of my body and the vessel that God has given me.

In the Seasons documentaries, he says he tried weeds when he was 13 and then became dependent on them. He also drank in purple / sizzurp, pills, MDMA and mushrooms.

I have no damned idea if any of these treatments is what a legitimate doctor prescribes, but I guess it can’t hurt (the hyperbaric chamber can’t hurt, IDK over the drip).