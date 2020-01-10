Justin Bieber wants to go back to number one with “Yummy” | Hailey Baldwin, Hiley Bieber, Justin Bieber

Loading...

It’s been several years since Justin Bieber was number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and he wants to be back there!

The 25-year-old singer is campaigning to try to put his new single “Yummy” at the top of the rankings. “Let’s get the delicious number 1 streaming now !! And please buy on iTunes !!!!!!!! Follow me on tik tok,” Justin captioned the Instagram post below Thursday.

Pictured here: Justin wearing black sweats and a green cap on his way to a dance studio on Friday morning (January 10) in West Hollywood, California.

Justin was seen in a green hoodie the day before at the dance studio and was joined by his wife Hailey Bieber for this dance practice.

On Wednesday evening, the married couple were seen dating for an evening religious service. You can see all the photos in the gallery!

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB