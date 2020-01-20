Justin Bieber wants to put Hailey Bieber on a pedestal! | hailey bieber, justin bieber

Justin Bieber show love for his wife Hailey!

During the weekend, Justin posted an image that said “I love my wife” and wrote a long caption explaining why he posted this logo for his wife Hailey Bieber.

“I’m not posting this to prove anything, or to try to make people believe that I love my wife, I just think it’s an honorable thing to do, publicly acknowledging your loved one! as if we all agreed to recognize an achievement or an award, but we think there must be something fishy about saying something publicly about the one you love, ” Justin wrote. “I have nothing to prove by saying that I love my wife. I just think there is power to put your wife on a pedestal! I like to make my wife feel special and appreciated, I have done a lot of cool things but I don’t think anything is as cool as that. “

The couple looked so much in love just a few weeks ago during the holidays!

In the photo inside: Justin outside on Saturday January 18 in Los Angeles.

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB