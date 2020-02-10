Justin Bieber wants to write Spotify story: “No. 1 of the world’s streamed artists ”

Pop superstar Justin Bieber is back to back. After not releasing an album in over four years and releasing only four singles in the past three years, he is the world’s best Spotify streaming musician.

Big facts: The Biebs went online this week to celebrate its success and have over 62 million listeners per month.

Justin Bieber celebrates that he is the most heard @ spotify artist in the world.

Important details: The success can be judged until the last release of his tough “Yummy” single.

Wait, there’s more: The infection record was given heavy co-signs by R&B stars Ciara and hip hop heavyweight Megan Thee stallion,

Before you go: Justin joined in last weekend Migos ’Quavo to perform her new single “Intentions” on NBC’s “Saturday Night” live broadcast.

