Justin Bieber was removed from the gym by Taylor Swift – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLa3cd71612edbbd6d23ffd9d78e5d77f811%

% MINIFYHTMLa3cd71612edbbd6d23ffd9d78e5d77f812%

WENN / TNYF

The Canadian singer worked at the Dogpound Gym in West Hollywood when he and some other people were asked to leave because the & # 39; You must calm down & # 39; I had already made an appointment.

News Info –

Justin Bieber almost had an uncomfortable encounter with Taylor Swift. On Monday, January 13, the hit-maker “What Do You Mean” trained in a gym in Los Angeles when he was told to retire because the “Lover” singer had already booked a private session.

The ex-boyfriend of his fellow singer Selena Gomez He reportedly came to the Dogpound Gym in West Hollywood without an appointment the day the “Back to December” singer had a training appointment. As a result, he asked, as a source for MailOnline, “to go to the gym because they had different appointments,” when she and her team showed up.

Despite the request from the gym staff to leave the neighborhood, the old YouTube sensation refused to take off immediately. On the other hand, he continued to complete his training, which according to reports consisted of playing and dancing in front of the mirrors with his latest single “Yummy”.

% MINIFYHTMLa3cd71612edbbd6d23ffd9d78e5d77f813%

% MINIFYHTMLa3cd71612edbbd6d23ffd9d78e5d77f814%

When Bieber finally completed his exercise, he and the remaining members of the gym were again asked to leave. It was claimed that he did not know that Swift was the one who reserved the gym for the private session. He left the gym through the standard front door, while Swift used his own entrance.

Bieber returned to the same gym days later. Apparently learning from his last experience, he reportedly made a reservation for his session on Saturday, January 18. MailOnline also noted that his model wife was also seen in a black sports bra and a pair of spandex gym shorts during exercise.

Bieber and Swift have not had a good time together. His final confrontation came when the singer of “Sorry” took the side of the manager Scooter Braun when the “Yo!” Hitmaker criticized Braun for preventing him from using his old songs at the AMA after buying the Big Machine Label without giving him the chance to buy back all his master recordings.

Next article



Millie Bobby Brown faces a violent reaction to the “inappropriate” outfit of the SAG Awards: she looks like 40