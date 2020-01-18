Justin Bieber’s baby turns 10 – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML93939dfb93d5a006d4e3d27c614f4b9711%

% MINIFYHTML93939dfb93d5a006d4e3d27c614f4b9712%

debt collector I knew that an ambitious promoter called Scooter Braun I knew, but the world didn’t know. Not still.

In 2008 Braun came across a video on YouTube, filmed in 2007, of a boy among teenagers with an impressive hair helmet that made a compelling cover of Ne yo& # 39; So Sick & # 39; in a local competition in Ontario, Canada (where he finished second). And there were more clips where it came from, diligently uploaded by the boy’s mother.

Braun decided that he should contact this. Justin Bieber child.

% MINIFYHTML93939dfb93d5a006d4e3d27c614f4b9713%

% MINIFYHTML93939dfb93d5a006d4e3d27c614f4b9714%

In a video, Bieber played outside a theater in Stratford, Ontario, so he called the theater. He discovered where Bieber went to school and then cried out hoping to make contact with the 13-year-old mother, Pattie Mallette.

“He was very, very persistent,” Bieber recalled later. Billboard. “He even called my great aunt and my school board.”

Braun indeed made contact and in a short time he took the impressive young singer (and his mother) to Atlanta to record some demos.

“First I wanted to build it more on YouTube,” Braun explained to New York Times. “We offer more content. I said,” Justin, sing like there’s nobody in the room. But let’s not use expensive cameras. “We will give it to the children, we will let it do their work so that they feel it belongs to them.”

As fate would have it, during one of his travels to the studio in Atlanta, Bieber saw Usher, an idol of his, in the parking lot and offered to sing at that time. The “You Want It Bad, quot; singer had to be on the way, but he finally saw Bieber on YouTube, after which he approached Braun.

By that time, however Justin TimberlakeHe also discovered Bieber and planned to take him to Los Angeles.

“I said,” Is there anything I can do earlier? Are you going shopping? “Usher reminded Times.

What Usher did was to take Bieber to the man who had given him his big break at the age of 14, head of Island Def Jam L.A. Reid, who then signed a 14-year-old Bieber for his first contract with a great label.

“A year later,” Mallette Times said in December 2009, “the baby I played with played in Madison Square Garden and sang for the President of the United States. It’s crazy.”

Once the i was dotted and the crusades, Usher and Braun went to work to place the teenager in front of a wider audience, including the president at the end of 2009 Barack Obamaand first lady Michelle Obama when Bieber was invited to perform at the White House for Christmas.

But although YouTube turned out to be the springboard for Bieber’s apparent nightly success, the platform was not as powerful as it is today, with YouTube’s fame as a goal in itself. Justin had followers, but he had to go out and meet people as he worked on the recordings that would eventually form his seven-track EP of 2009. My world.

Gregg DeGuire / FilmMagic

“I suppose you can say that I am blessed with talent,” the Usher told a small group of powerful musicians during a lunch at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles in July 2009.

Fortunately, Bieber had the means to support that bold display of naivety.

He had just released his first single, “One Time,” which debuted at number 95 on the Billboard Hot 100. “It was an incredible talent and thought,” said Usher, who gave the guest voice for the song “First Dance.” “Billboard.” Given my experience, I knew exactly what it would take to become a great artist. “

My world debuted at number 6 in November, with 137,000 copies in the first week, the strongest debut of a new artist in 2009, to Brittany Talent Best Susan Boyle& # 39; s I dreamed that 701,000 copies were moved the following week.

But the screaming girls undoubtedly went to Bieber.

“They’re the same everywhere,” he told the Wall Street Journal about his fans, who weren’t generally known by any clever nickname, in December 2009. “Really loud but very funny. They’ve been with me one day since then.”

“Mothers are the worst,” Mallette told Times, pointing out how they can be as angry as their daughters when looking for signatures, photos, and recognition of the existence of their own children.

“I only take it one day at a time”, he also said in Good morning america. “And if (Justin) is too tired, and I feel that there is too much pressure on him, we go back and cancel a number of things. We only take one day at a time and try to get some rest and try to get used to staying in different hotel rooms. “

Among the items on the list of things the 15-year-old must do when he finished 2009: get his learning permit and buy a house for his mother.

“The more you work, the more successful you can be,” said Bieber. “This is just the beginning for me.”

Strong as those existing fans, and as busy as Bieber, it turned out that 2009 was calm before the storm.

On January 18, 2010, “Baby” called on the radio, and that was it.

The relentlessly catchy single with Ludacris and a simple chorus such as 1-2-3, it reached number 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, but it was finally certified 12 times platinum after moving 3.9 million units. In July the music video became the most watched video on YouTube and kept the record until “Gangnam Style, quot; appeared in 2012.

But the day on which “Baby arrived” was the day on which a constantly expanding state known as “Bieber fever, quotation mark; became a full-fledged epidemic. A few weeks later I performed during the weekend and the Super Bowl meeting Beyoncé in the backstage of the Grammy, although in the grand scheme of things that were secondary benefits to the level of loyalty that millions of fans swore during that joyous time, when the frustrations and the threat of a fire were a few years later.

“I get used to it every day,” Bieber told CBS News in the Grammy. “It’s great to come here and have all the fans. It’s great fun.”

Not surprisingly, when his first studio LP, My world 2.0, fell on March 19, 2010, debuted at number 1, making the barely 16-year-old singer the youngest solo artist at the top of the sales list since he was 13. Stevie Wonder in 1963

Grammy nominations for best new artist and best pop singing album would follow (although a victory would be hard to achieve until “Where Are Ü Now, was named best dance recording in 2016), and the world tour My World Tour earned more than $ 53 million.

And the army of fans just strengthened their ranks.

Because Bieber was not only a household name in 2010, he moved to YouTube to become a full-time recording star. At the end of the year everyone knew what a Belieber was.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images for DCP

“There is a sense of discovery and a sense of ownership. The children found him,” said Braun, in conversation with Forbes, the unique dedication in a generation that inspired Bieber to his fans. “They didn’t find it on the radio; they didn’t find it through Def Jam or even through my recommendation. They found it for us by just making it appear on the internet like any other teenager. They built it their brand through their mouth to mouth “.

Braun, Usher and the rest of the Bieber team were able to help the teenager become a real star, live and profitable, he continued, because “we were very strategic in the way we presented things and when we presented them. I think We feed the hunger too, I think we have our finger on the pulse because we have communicated directly with the consumer, with the fans, we let them tell us what they wanted at the time and have constantly surprised them, and we have kept our word, and that is the most important thing. “

And when ‘Baby’ came out, they just wanted more Bieber.