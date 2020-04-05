Justin Bieber’s Director Harv to Take Upcoming “Change” Tour

LOS ANGELES – This guitar is just one of many instruments Harv loved and mastered. The artist who signed with Black Star Music as a producer has done a big job before him, leading Justin Bieber and his band as music director for the next “Changes” tour.

Harv grew up in a small town, but that didn’t stop him from dreaming big. One of his first major arrangements was rap artist Gucci Mane.

“Because I’m from Kansas, growing up in a small city is like getting everyone out of your small city, and that’s why it’s part of what is really doped. Radio So it was a confirmation that you could make it in the music industry, you could make it, and so on, “he said.

And recently, he has done a lot of production. Justin Bieber’s latest three songs change The album was produced by Harv, Available, At least for now,and eternally.

But from the studio to the stage, Harv says his work as a music director undoubtedly complemented his leader.

“I always knew that I had leadership qualities, but when that happened, it was a bit hard at first, because you were really good at being a leader and able to do this. But I think Justin trusted me, I’m done work, I’m still here, “Harv said.

Harv’s job is to arrange Justin Bieber’s studio album while rehearsing with the band at Burbank to create a great looking concert experience. And while it requires a lot of work, it also created a real family bond between band members.

“Before going out, we sit down and pray. Sometimes we just sit down and have a conversation and help each other. As if we saw one of our friends doing something wrong or doing something bad, There is very little moment to pull aside and deepen your faith with that person, “said Harv.

As he builds the team, Harv is now also building his own music. He says his style is an eclectic blend of his many experiences. He wants his music to help listeners handle their emotions.

“I want people to feel real, just like listening to my music. I want you to feel the reality,” This is real. “” Harv said.

From studio to stage, reality is what he shares.

