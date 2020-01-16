Justin Bieber’s Health Problems Bring Hailey Baldwin to Breaking Point?

are Justin BieberUrge health problems Hailey Baldwin to the “breaking point”, as a tabloid claims? The short answer is no. Gossip Cop can explain.

In the latest issue of OKAY! AustraliaOne article claims Baldwin has problems with the “Yummy” singer’s health, particularly his mental health. The unreliable outlet quotes an alleged “insider,” saying, “Hailey has tried very hard, but it’s been a tough battle with Justin’s depression, which has apparently worsened in recent months.” This questionable insider adds, “Your friends are concerned that Hailey feels so stressed and suffocated that she may even decide to leave him. “

The tabloid continues to claim that her marriage to Bieber was “crippled,” and the dubious source says, “Before she married, she was traveling with her fashion friends to celebrate the world. Now they all live the high life without them, becoming a desperate housewife. “The article concludes with Bieber’s upcoming world tour in support of his new album, which is expected to start in the spring. Bieber canceled his tour in 2017 due to severe depression and according to the so-called source “this time he could suffer the same fate. People hope that Hailey can talk him out of it, but there’s only so much she can do. “

The whole premise of history is nonsense. It looks like the magazine will only take advantage of Bieber’s well-documented struggles with depression to invent a new narrative that is not based on reality. The truth is, Baldwin is still very much in love with Bieber. In an Instagram post on New Year’s Eve, Baldwin has a photo of the couple entitled “Please be my New Year’s kiss, even when I’m 80 !!!” unless things have changed drastically in the past few weeks, she knows seems to be very happy.

Things have not changed. Last week Bieber said in a live stream on Instagram: “I’m going to damn it this tour. You and I are traveling the world.” Then he turned the camera to Baldwin, who smiled and flashed a peace sign. In contrast, he She apparently intends to take him off the tour on the street, and the two were also seen leaving his manager Scooter Braun’s office earlier this week, presumably to discuss the tour plans.

The truth is, Baldwin is not fighting with her marriage. You and Bieber are still very happy. The tabloid has brutalized Bieber in terms of health and OK! has a poor track record when it comes to the couple’s relationship. Last year, Gossip Cop cited an article in the tabloid as our best rumor of the year about Baldwin and Bieber when it was claimed they were getting a divorce over Selena Gomez. In reality, they had a big wedding ceremony to celebrate their previous wedding in the courthouse. The tabloid is clueless.