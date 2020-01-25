Justin Bieber’s new documentary addresses his problems with Lyme disease

After meeting Hailey Baldwin and setting off on their next world tour, the Biebs are making an official comeback.

After 4 long years, the singer has finally released his new single “Yummy” and teased his YouTube documentary series entitled Justin Bieber: Seasons.

Fans can expect to get a glimpse of the pop star’s life, including his longstanding struggle against Lyme disease.

He finally decides to get treatment

The Biebs were diagnosed with Lyme disease for the first time at the end of last year. He had taken treatments for years before 2019 that proved ineffective and ultimately worsened his condition. To make matters worse, fans made cruel comments on the singer’s appearance. On January 5, 2020, Bieber shot back on the internet trolls by confirming that he had Lyme disease.

The “Yummy” singer continued to explain in the Instagram post that the “illness and a bad case of mono affected his brain, skin, and energy.”

His wife, Hailey Baldwin, supported him by explaining the seriousness of the disease and how not to treat it as a joke.

There’s more to come in the documentary series

The past few years have been tough for the Biebs, but luckily the singer knows how to look at the positive side of things.

In his new documentary series, which will be broadcast on YouTube on January 27, the singer will delve deeper into his fight against Lyme disease.

Bieber deserves some important props to talk about his condition! The series with 10 episodes will surely make the hearts of fans beat faster.

J. Lo and Shakira are getting ready for the Super Bowl … Not that they look amazing