Justin Chambers leaves Grey’s Anatomy after 16 seasons

January 10 (UPI) – Actor Justin Chambers announced that he would leave ABC Medical Drama Grey’s Anatomy after 16 seasons on the show.

Chambers, 49, one of only four original actors to remain a regular in season 16, announced that he would not return to the medical drama after his last appearance in the 350th episode of Grey’s Anatomythat aired November 14th.

“It’s not a good time to say goodbye to a show and character that has shaped so much of my life in the past 15 years,” said Chambers in a statement on Deadline. “For some time, however, I’ve been hoping to diversify my acting roles and career choices.”

Chambers’ exit was confirmed by ABC.

Dr. Alex Karev, Chambers’ character, most recently left his position as chief of staff and chief of surgery at Pacific Northwest General Hospital to take care of his sick mother.

“How I proceed from Grey’s AnatomyI want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, the original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens as well as the rest of the amazing cast and crew from past and present and of course the fans for an exceptional ride, “said Chambers.

Grey’s Anatomy was renewed through season 17.