Justin Gaethje eventually jumps over Conor McGregor in the UFC standings … and his last win went to Donald Cerrone

Before Conor McGregor returns to the octagon at UFC 246 next weekend, he has re-entered the UFC leaderboard.

The Irishman is now in fifth place in the lightweight rankings, just one place ahead of his opponent in Las Vegas, Donald Cerrone.

Conor McGregor will return to UFC next weekend

To be fair, there are many reasons why this happened.

McGregor has fought only once in the past 15 months, while Justin Gaethje, who replaced him in fourth place, defeated Cerrone a few months ago.

In contrast, Cerrone has had five fights and three wins since McGregor’s last game – he lost that against Khabib Nurmagomedov – but that’s still not enough to overtake him.

Eventually McGregor will fight in his next welterweight fight and will likely have the same weight if he wins and then takes on Jorge Masvidal.

To be honest, the UFC leaderboard systems didn’t always make sense.

A man like Leon Edwards, who has won eight fights in a row, should be the number one challenger, especially as he defeated Cerrone and a former world champion in Rafael Dos Anjos.

McGregor of course retains his superstar drawing power and will never be too far from his desired location.

“The Notorious” is planning a big 2020 and he even said that Gaethje is “on the list” of people he wants to fight.

McGregor was annoyed that he had a quick turnaround after Cerrone and the fight against Gaethje, but he also wants Masvidal, something that UFC President Dana White isn’t particularly keen on.

One thing everyone at UFC will want is to see McGregor and Nurmagomedov again before the end of 2020.

Their notorious first clash was the worst fight in MMA history, and a rematch would be huge business for the company.

Gaethje has indicated that White is under real pressure to fight this year again.