Justin Hartley shares the importance of self-care after the sudden divorce – Up News Info

Rob Latour / REX / Shutterstock

We are a personal care enthusiast!

We are star Justin Hartley He showed that he is part of the club. On Saturday, the 42-year-old actor spoke about the importance of self-care during his first public appearance since his sudden divorce Chrishell Stause.

During the winter press trip of the Television Critics Association in Los Angeles, Hartley took a moment to explain his self-care practices to talk about the successful NBC series.

“I’m fine,” he began to explain. “I went into it a long time ago … self-care. It’s good to do it, right?”

“We all have a hectic life, and everyone is busy and runs around all the time to take up space and time and achieve the next,” he continued. “And you have to work slower from time to time and just realize where you are, appreciate what you have done and think a little. And say: & # 39; What is happening here? & # 39; And make sure you look beautiful this way” .

the Smallville Alumbre’s appearance and positive message on Saturday comes almost two months after he has filed for divorce.

As fans of the duo will remember, the news of their divorce and that of Chrishell was a total surprise.

The couple not only celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary a month before their breakup in November 2019, but the duo could be seen together at the recent red carpet events.

According to legal documents obtained by E! News, the We are The actor cited the reason for their divorce as “incompatible differences.” And it seems that the 42-year-old star doesn’t want marital support from Stause.

A month later, the days of our lives. The actress would present her own divorce papers. And make your break even more real? He moved out of his shared home just a few weeks after the announcement.

Hopefully the 38-year-old star will also practice some personal care during this time!

—Report by Lauren Piester.