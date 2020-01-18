Justin Hawkins on Todd Rundgren

“The first album I bought from him was his double album Something / Anything? From 1972, which Axl Rose once said was his favorite album of all time. I used to cover one of the songs on side four – Dust In The Wind – when I was in Hot Leg. It sounds

as if on the first three sides a lot of studio trick was used to reach the sound of different people while it was actually just him, and the last side was Todd and a band. I love the way he accelerates his voice on the song Wolfman Jack to sound like female backing singers.

“I’ve bought everything I can find about him since, until the Liars of 2004, one of his more recent ones. I even started buying his DVDs, especially from Utopia, because I was told that pyramids were involved [circa 1977’s Ra] and they might offer some ideas for The Darkness.

“You also have to respect the way he followed the Something / Anything gold sale – with a record of an hour of stream-of-awareness tunes and sounds. He is the kind of artist who will make those kinds of radical rooms. He went from piano ballads to freak-out prog in three years, amazing.

“He’s huge in America – it’s hard to go there on public transportation for a day without hearing a lot of his songs. He’s really influential, without people realizing it.

“Not many artists are as wildly eclectic as Todd. Is he prog? If prog means leaving the convention, challenging and deliberately difficult, then he is indeed. He is also one of my guitar heroes. And a synth pioneer.

“I never met him, but I know people who did. I will not say who, because then you will ask how he was! But then you want him to be arsey, hard and hard to understand. Nothing became important ever achieved by being nice. You want Todd to have optimal ego power. He has mysticism, he is misunderstood – he is definitely a hero. “