Justin Herbert and Alton Robinson Impress in Senior Bown

Justin Herbert and Alton Robinson were among the most impressive players in this year’s Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Since 1950, the Senior Bowl has introduced some of the best college football players who will soon graduate. Emphasis on “Presented” – The event is designed to give the NFL teams an idea of ​​who they want to design for the following season. Sometimes the senior bowl does the news for the players who aren’t there – but notable alumni of the game include DeMarcus Ware, Terrell Owens, Jim McMahon, and Brett Favre.

At this year’s Senior Bowl – formally the Reese Senior Bowl – the north team defeated the south team 34-17. The Detroit Lions coaching team took responsibility for the north while the Cincinnati Bengals fellow coached the south.

In such a game, individual achievements can also have a lot of weight, win or lose. Do you keep this list? Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, who received numerous awards and was named MVP of the game. Herbert played in the first quarter of the game where he went 9 for 13 and happened for a landing.

2020 @seniorbowl MVP: Justin Herbert

🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/hzVgazUYLz

– NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) January 25, 2020

Impress many too? Syracuse’s Alton Robinson, who made two sacks during the game.

A closer look at @ CuseFootballs Alton Robinson and his performance at Reese’s @seniorbowl in 2020.

Robinson had two sacks and both were pretty impressive. One came up with @OU_Football QB Jalen Hurts. @CNYCentral pic.twitter.com/ZvJ99nxBfU

– Matt Hauswirth (@matthaus_CNY) January 25, 2020

Football fans who are waiting to see how today’s game results are reflected in selection drafts will have to wait a little longer: this year’s NFL draft does not start until April 23.

