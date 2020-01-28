Justin Reid improved with the Houston Texans in season two

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 12: Justin Reid # 20 of the Houston Texans is tackled by Daniel Sorensen # 49 of the Kansas City Chiefs on a wrong stunt attempt in the second quarter of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12. 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tom Pennington / Getty Images)

Safety Justin Reid took the next step in his development in his second season with the Houston Texans.

The selection for the third round of the Houston Texans 2018, Justin Reid, only improved significantly in his second season in the league. Reid started the 2019 season with huge shoes to get Kareem Jackson, tyrant Mathieu and Andre Hal out of the team last season.

In addition to teammate A.J. the only security that returned for the 2019 season. Moore, who had not moved in the same class as Reid, was chosen by the Texans. However, Reid was the only security officer with significant game time in the Texas defense for at least one season and was tasked with working with new teammates for a second year in a row.

There could be a potential decline when Reid worked with Tashaun Gipson, Jahleel Addae, and Mike Adams on chemistry development, but the security group played a good role most of the time.

The pain initially increased, but Reid and Gipson settled down to form a good safety tandem for the Texans in their first season together. Reid ended the season in 15 regular season games and every playoff game, although he later announced that he was playing most of the year with a labrum tear in the shoulder that had to be operated on in the off-season.

Despite this serious injury, Reid had 78 tackles, five pass deflections, two interceptions and an uncomfortable recovery in the regular season.

The Texans ended the game 10: 6 and Reid was one of the few bright spots that helped the fighting defense, who finished 28th overall with 388.3 and 19, scoring an average of 24.1 points per game.

Reid was a strong and talented addition to the Texas defense that has suffered multiple injuries and missed only one game in its two seasons in Houston.