Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick Surprise Kids Fighting Mother’s COVID-19 in NYC

Kelly’s family contacted Stacie’s mother through daily iPhone video while she was in New York City battling coronavirus infection. But on Friday, they were so shocked that they were waiting for them on the other side.

This morning the “TODAY” host Hoda Kotb told viewers about Stacie Kelly, one of many ER doctors who left her home to help fight COVID-19 in her most severe condition: NYC. The Kansas native leaves behind four children – Camryn, 4, McClain, 6, Delaynie, 8 and Sullivan, 10 and his wife.

While Stacie continued to work around the clock, Kotb caught up with her family through video chat, where the children joined in her mother’s efforts. “He didn’t want anyone to die,” one of the children said when asked why he helped people. Heard that all the kids are fans of the movie “Trolls,” he gave them a great miracle Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick on-call.

The children were all frustrated when Justin appeared on screen before bringing Kendrick into the picture. “Hello Poppy!” one of the kids yelled, pointing at Kendrick’s character in the movie.

Kendrick asked if the children were “proud” of their mother, saying they had to think “she was the best mother in the world.” They agreed, shouting “Yes!” Timberlake said he was also a “hero”, before his father offered him chicken. “I’ve had 5 years and it’s hard for me to sleep, I’m a hero!” said Justin.

