Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel meet with divorce lawyers?

are Justin Timberlake and Jessica biel Meet divorce lawyers to find out what a settlement will look like if they separate? One of the tabloids claims that. Gossip Cop can expose the wrong story.

As reported widely, Timberlake was filmed in New Orleans in November with Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright holding hands. The singer apologized in a long Instagram post in which he stated: “A few weeks ago I had a major failure to make a decision – but let me be clear – nothing happened between me and my Costar. I drank too much that night and I regret my behavior. “Timberlake and Biel have said goodbye to the scandal, but the gossip media won’t let up.

“Justin & Jessica: Marriage on the Edge!” Reads the latest issue of star, “There is talk, Justin and Jessica will get a divorce,” says a suspected source at the outlet. “You tried to fix things, but the tension between them is still terrible.” The alleged insider said the spouses consulted with lawyers and “had a meeting about what would happen to all their assets if they got a divorce.”

The suspect tipster goes on to say that Biel’s lawyer “replayed on the basis of her preliminary decision” how the divorce process would go. The apparently wrong source adds: “Your relationship is ultimately dead – dead.” It depends on when and not whether they separate. They need a miracle to create the connection and trust that they once shared. “

The story of the tabloid is simply made up. On Monday evening, Timberlake supported Biel at the premiere of her television series The Sinner in Los Angeles. It was the couple’s first public event since the controversy surrounding their co-star. People Magazine, a much more reliable source of celebrity news than Star, noted that the spouses were “inextricably linked to the premiere screening and after party.”

Biel posted a few days ago on Instagram to celebrate Timberlake’s birthday. Together with a montage of photos of the couple, she wrote: “Happy birthday to the most timeless man I know. They somehow grow up without getting old. We love you so much. “And a few weeks ago Entertainment Tonight reported that after the controversy of last year, Timberlake and Biel are” in a very good place “. “The couple left everything behind and moved on,” wrote the trustworthy outlet. All evidence would suggest that this is the case.

Gossip Cop I also contacted a source near the couple that assures us that Star’s story is “absolutely not true”. Timberlake and Biel did not meet with divorce lawyers, and there was no “mock-up” of the divorce process. The tabloid simply takes advantage of last year’s scandal with a fake plot.

Unfortunately, Star has been trying to separate the spouses for some time. Last year, Gossip Cop The branch was closed due to the false claim that Timberlake and Biel were on the way to a split because they refused to have another baby. The magazine previously wrote a false story about Timberlake as a neglected husband and father. The tabloid has no insight into the couple’s marriage.

