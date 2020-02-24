justin-timberlake-announces-launch-date-for-sza-collaboration-‘the-other-side’

Justin Timberlake has discovered that he’s sharing a new SZA collaboration on Wednesday (26 February) as part of the Trolls Earth Tour soundtrack.

On Saturday (February 22), Timberlake shared a new video clip on Instagram in which he talked about the soundtrack for the film.

The singer revealed that the initially observe to be shared from the authentic soundtrack will be ‘The Other Side’, which options SZA.

He then shared the checklist of some of the other collaborators on the soundtrack, which includes Anderson .Paak, Kelly Clarkson, Mary J Blige, and George Clinton.

‘The Other Side’ will be Timberlake’s 1st single given that teaming up with Meek Mill on ‘Believe’ previously this year.

SZA, in the meantime, very last featured on a track while on Publish Malone’s ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ track “Staring At The Sun”. She not too long ago discovered that she has collaborated with Sam Smith and will launch new tunes this year.

Sza performs at the stay live performance ARETHA! A GRAMMY CELEBRATION FOR THE QUEEN OF SOUL in January 2019. Credit history: Cliff Lipson/CBS through Getty Images

The singer, who introduced her debut album ‘CTRL’ in 2017, has collaborated with other artists but has not shared any solo product of her very own in two yrs.

In December 2019, she explained to a fan on social media that she’s also worked with Megan Thee Stallion.

1 person questioned her, “Would u at any time collab with Sam Smith?”, to which SZA replied, “Salready performed luv.”

Shortly prior to that, a different lover questioned her, “are we receiving anything this calendar year ma’am i’m STARVING.” SZA reported, “I’d say the day me and punch jus mentioned .. but that would stress me n construct uneccesary [sic] force.. short response is sure.”